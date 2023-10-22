GCC to launch application for public and authorities for NE monsoon

CHENNAI: Even as the northeast monsoon commenced over Tamil Nadu, to tackle the intense spells during the next two months, the Greater Chennai Corporation has planned to launch an application for citizens and civic authorities to raise complaints and monitor situations such as water logging, water body level and tree fall in the monsoon season.

The app will be launched in a few days, and the corporation officials will be trained to use the application on October 25 and 26.

The Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) works on an application for the corporation officials - workforce app to track water logging on the roads, and subways to monitor the situation during the northeast monsoon.

The application would contain a cellphone directory of Chennai Corporation officials, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Tangedco, and fire department.

“The registered complaints through online and complaint cells would be directly monitored by the zonal officials. They shall resolve the issue within a few hours connecting to the concerned executive engineers and assistant engineers of the respective areas. Also, live streaming of subways and water bodies will be done to the zonal officers, where they can monitor the water level of subways, lakes and canals and alert for traffic diversion and residents staying in the low-lying areas,” explained G Rajeshwari, system analyst who heads ICCC.

The work force application will have the details of the number of machinery, shelter accommodation availability, and food distribution for those who have shifted to the shelters during the rainy days.

The ICCC has planned to review the non-governmental organizations that are willing to tie up with the local body to help in the NE monsoon.

Earlier, the residents raised complaints through various online platforms and complaint cell 1913, Namma Chennai app of Chennai Corporation and social media. The consumer receives a reference number and concerned zonal officials follow up on the issue and rectify it within a day or two.

“The online complaint platform would be changed manually and combined as a single window with advanced technology. The Citizen Engagement Platform where people shall raise complaints regarding civic issues in the monsoon season and the method would continue post-monsoon too. We are planning are increase the number of complaints numbers before the NE monsoon intensifies,” said Rajeshwari.

The engagement platform would have around 27 categories including solid waste management, road damages, water logging, tree falls and stray animal menace. It would be maintained a separate dashboard for the grievances and follow-ups will be done accordingly.