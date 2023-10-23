GCC to launch app to report, resolve plaints

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is working on a mobile application using which the public could raise complaints about waterlogging on roads and subways, and tree fall during the northeast monsoon, while officials would be able to track the issues and also monitor the ground situation, including the level in waterbodies.

Officials told DT Next that Corporation officials would undergo training for two days on October 25 and 26 on using the mobile app, which is expected to be launched in a few days.

The Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) is working on the application named Workforce App. The app would also contain a mobile phone directory listing the contact numbers of the officials of Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Tangedco, and Fire and Rescue Services.

The zonal officials would directly monitor the complaints registered through online and complaint cells, and coordinate with executive engineers and assistant engineers of the respective areas to resolve the issues, said G Rajeshwari, who heads the command centre.

“The app will live-stream visuals from subways and waterbodies to the zonal officers, who will monitor the water level in subways, and lakes and canals, and issue alerts to residents staying in low-lying areas and also for traffic diversion,” Rajeshwari added.

The Workforce App would also have the details of the number of machinery available, shelter accommodation availability, and food distribution for those who are shifted to shelters during intense spells.

GCC to integrate grievance forums into 1 platform

In another initiative, the Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to integrate different channels for complaint redressal into a single platform.

Till now, residents could raise complaints through the complaint cell 1913, Namma Chennai app, and also through various social media platforms.

In the case of official channels, citizens who file complaints would receive a reference number. Zonal officials would follow it up and rectify it within a day or two.

“The Citizen Engagement Platform will enable people to raise complaints on civic issues during the monsoon. This will continue to be active even after the monsoon is over. We’re planning to increase the number of complaint-helplines before the monsoon intensifies,” said Rajeshwari.

The engagement platform would have around 27 categories, including solid waste management, road damages, waterlogging, tree falls, and stray animal menace. It would maintain a separate dashboard for grievances, the official said. The ICCC has also planned to tie up with civic society organisations to help manage monsoon fury.