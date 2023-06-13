GCC to intensify monitoring and impose penalties for water body pollution

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan announced on Monday that the local body will increase monitoring efforts and conduct regular night inspections to address the growing issue of garbage dumping in water bodies and added that penalties will be imposed on those responsible for such actions.

While addressing the media after inspecting the Integrated command control centre at Ripon Building ahead of northeast monsoon preparatory works, the commissioner stated the challenges faced by the local body for the maintenance of rivers, lakes and canals.

“At least 33 canals including Mambalam, Mylapore and Nadambakkam are maintained by the corporation. For instance, whenever we clean the Mambalam canal, within 48 hours people dump garbage in the water bodies. When such a situation continues it will result in water overflow due to the blockage during the monsoon seasons, “ said Radhakrishnan. In the past month alone, the Chennai Corporation has collected a total fine of Rs 11 lakh and Rs 9 lakh for the dumping of garbage and debris in public areas. Additionally, the civic body aims to complete stormwater drain works in various parks across the city by August, in preparation for the monsoon.

Meanwhile, minister for Hindu religion and charitable endowments and CMDA inspected the ongoing bridge construction work in Stephenson Road and stated that necessary steps were being taken to control traffic congestion following the opening of the Kilambakkam bus stand for public use.

“The Kilambakkam bus stand is being constructed taking into consideration the traffic congestion and water stagnation issues during monsoon season. Several inspections and review meetings have been carried out to develop the infrastructure after the bus stand becomes operational. As part of this, we have planned to lay a new road and alternative route from Kilambakkam to Ayanancheri, Vandalur road to ensure there is no traffic congestion,” stated Sekar Babu.