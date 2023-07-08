GCC to initiate volleyball and badminton coaching for corpn school students

CHENNAI: To break gender stereotypes in city schools, the civic body ensures that corporation school students participate in sports like football and cricket. Special training has been given to the students to take part in tournaments.



Additionally, the education department of Chennai Corporation has planned to implement volleyball and badminton into the physical education for the students. The prior focus is to ensure that the corporation school students acquire knowledge in various fields.

"We have witnessed students' interests towards sports and cultural activities apart from their studies. Many students might not get the opportunity to take private coaching for various sport activities, so we ensure that the students actively participate in physical education. At present, we are working on the requirements to implement volleyball and badminton for the Chennai school students, " said Sharanya Ari, deputy commissioner (education) of Greater Chennai Corporation.



"Though cricket and football has been implemented in the current academic year, we would see both girls' and boys' enthusiasm towards the sport. The motto of Chennai corporation is to break the gender stereotype and ensure students take part in all the activities and not only focus on their studies. Because we want to develop the students into a wholesome person and shine wherever they go, " she added.



The Greater Chennai Corporation has signed MoU with two organisations – Great goals trust for football and Generation Next sports academy private limited for cricket to train the students for football and cricket.



Due to the space constraints in the corporation schools, students are given coaching outside.



"At least 60 students from three regions - north, south and centre have been selected and coaching provided for football. Whereas the shortlisting is ongoing for cricket, it was surprising that more girl students would come forward for cricket. Around 3,000 students participated in the first round, of which 250 to 300 students were selected, and 30 students will be shortlisted from it now, " stated a senior corporation official.

At present, pilot training would be given for a year, for football two days a week, and students in the cricket team will be coached thrice a week. To ensure that the students do not quit the game, the civic body has given counselling for both students and parents so that they would continue in the sport and participate in the tournaments. In case any student quits the team, steps will be taken to replace the position.

