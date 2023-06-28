GCC to form career guidance cell for Corp school students

CHENNAI: The Education Department of Chennai Corporation to initiate a career guidance cell for the students of Class 12, where experts from various sectors will be part of it and guide the students about their career opportunities.

In addition, the civic body is expected to commence the French language for Corporation students, and the officials are planning to commence by August.

Usually, the career guidance program would be conducted towards the end of the academic year. But this year the civic body has organized in advance because students will be able to identify what course they want to pursue, and they can prepare accordingly.

"In the previous academic year, the career guidance programme was online and we did not know whether it had helped the students. So, this year it was a two-day program in person, and we will form a career guidance cell where teachers and experts will be part of it. The students should have knowledge about other courses apart from engineering, medicine, and IAS. There are several courses and we have planned to distribute booklets," said Sharanya Ari, Deputy Commissioner (Education) of Greater Chennai Corporation.

The booklet will contain details of the colleges across the country, it would have the cut-off marks for each course.

Many students would have doubts but due to lack of confidence they won't come forward, the career guidance cell platform would be helpful for the Corporation school students to clear their queries.

"Those who are not aware of how to apply for the colleges will also be helpful, and how it can be applied in schools," added the Deputy Commissioner.

Several corporation schools are undergoing renovations and maintenance works, and many additional facilities are expected to commence this academic year.

The city corporation expects the enrolment for the current academic year will be high compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation held discussions to kickstart French language teaching at Corporation schools.

The local body will commence the programme for 50 students whoever is interested, the official mentioned that they are planning to roll it out by August, and yet to be finalised.