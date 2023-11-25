GCC to conduct a survey on dogs population and sterilization: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation will conduct a survey on dog population and sterilization data in the city after a rabies infected stray dog bit 29 people in north Chennai on Tuesday, said health minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday during medical camp inspection at Royapettah during the northeast monsoon.



"People should have awareness on stray animal activity. If they find any dog behaves aggressively residents should immediately inform the civic body so they would isolate the dog for a week or 10 days to confirm rabies. Following the recent incident, the city corporation will conduct a survey on the number of pet and stray dogs in the city. Of which, how many canines are sterilized and if they have any infection post-surgery such data will be collected soon," said Subramanian.

Meanwhile, at least 8,000 medical camps were conducted in the last four weeks to prevent monsoon diseases in the state. More than one lakh people have been benyefited through the health camps where 400 to 500 people are identified with fever related symptoms.



"Through these camps many people are tested positive for dengue, chikungunya and influenza and treatment provided for the patients. Even though the fever symptoms are cured, cough stays for over 20 days during the monsoon season," stated Subramanian.

From January 1 to November 24 this year, 7,059 dengue cases reported in Tamil Nadu. However, the cases are expected to gradually reduce from December 15. In addition, the health minister mentioned that the counseling for more than 100 vacant seats of MBBS PG students has commenced today following the approval from union health ministry. Talking about the health status of minister Senthil Balaji, health minister said that the hospital is taking various tests and physiotherapy treatment for leg numbness.