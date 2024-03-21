GCC signs pact to reclaim dump yard at Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has entered into a contract with Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, one of the country’s leading environmental infrastructure solutions providers, to reclaim the Kodungaiyur dumping ground in Chennai through biomining. The contract has been signed for Rs 216.65 crore.

The initiative complements Chennai city’s efforts to effectively deal with the growing legacy waste and achieve 100 per cent waste segregation by 2030 under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 (SBM 2.0). The project also helps reclaim land and improve the environment. According to a release, the contract sets a time frame of 2 years and 4 months for the execution of the project.

Spread across 252 acres, the 50-year-old dumping ground accumulated about 66 lakh tonnes of unsegregated solid waste and about 3,000 tonnes of waste arrives at Kodungaiyur every day.This waste accumulation poses pollution concerns. It is a scientific process of excavating, segregating and treating the legacy municipal solid waste.