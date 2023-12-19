GCC sends relief materials to Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday sent relief materials and motor pumps to drain out rainwater in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli district which have been affected by heavy rain and led to inundation. At least 23 engineers from the city corporation went to these two districts for relief works.

"As heavy rain lashed southern districts of Tamil Nadu for the last two days, it has led to inundation. The residents require essential things as they are stranded in rainwater. We have sent relief materials to Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. Initially, at least 77 motor pumps, including 12 diesel pumps of 100 HP motor pumps, 29 diesel motor pumps of below 50 HP and 30 electric motor pumps have been sent, " said mayor R Priya, who flagged off the relief materials vehicle at Ripon building on Tuesday.

In addition, relief items including bread, biscuits, milk powder, drinking water bottles and blankets have been sent by two vehicles and a navy helicopter to those who are affected. The local body made arrangements to send the materials based on the requirements.

"Four teams consisting of 16 members led by 4 executive engineers in the mechanical engineering department of Chennai Corporation. A team of seven members headed by an executive engineer on behalf of the electrical department have been sent to Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli for releif works, " added mayor.

Meanwhile, as garbage removal has to a large extent come under control, other issues including pothole repair and rectification of top slabs and manhole covers should be given topmost priority, corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan instructed the officials.

"Visible presence, resolving issues, coordination with the metro water board on sewage and water supply issues, clearing residual vacant lands of water/garbage and bushes and issuing notice to such owners and imposing severe penalty should also be done. Also, we are focused on dilapidated houses and under construction buildings to ensure that appropriate safety measures are taken to avoid mishaps, " said Radhakrishnan.

The officials of the bus route road department are directed to address the potholes and damaged road surface in major junctions and interior roads. Delays in work will lead to criticism of the road surface condition.