GCC releases consolidated final voter list for 16 assembly constituencies

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Monday at Ripon Building released a consolidated final voter list for the 16 assembly constituencies of Chennai district.

As many as 32,989 more number of voters are added to the draft voter list.

The highest number of voters are enrolled in Velachery with 3,08,462 and the lowest 1,72,624 voters in Harbour.

The draft electoral rolls of Chennai district were published on October 27, 2023 where 38,68,178 voters, of which 19,09,911 male votes, 19,65,149 female and 1,118 transgenders, are listed . Following that special camps were conducted from October 27 to December 09, 2023 for those who want to add, delete or need correction of entries in the electoral rolls.

At least 49,482 requests were received to delete from the voters list, of which 39,834 names were removed after field inspection. Out of the above 469 are dead, 25,291 are permanent immigrants and 10,074 are repeated.

As many as 69,079 name addition petitions were received from the public regarding the 2024 special summary system amendment. In the total number of petitions, 68,823 voters were added (male - 32,662, female - 36,111 and transgenders - 50).

It is noted that the number of voters in the final revised list published and this number is 0.85 percent more than the number of voters in the draft voter list.

A total of 39,01,167 names were enrolled in the 16 assembly constituencies in the city, as per the final voter list. Of which the number of women voters in the city are more with 19,82,875 female, male voters are 19,17,135, and 1,157 transgender have enrolled.

The second highest electoral enrolled in Kolathur 2,81,992 and 2,80,787 at Perambur constituency. As Harbour constituency had the lowest number of voters, it was followed by Egmore and Royapuram with 1,91,700 and 1,91,398 respectively.