GCC registers case against Tangedco digging newly-laid road

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has lodged a complaint against Tangedco official after they dug up the newly re-laid road at Seniamman Koil Street in Tondiarpet on Monday. The service department stated the road was dug for emergency work as the residents did not have power for several hours, and a letter was given to the zonal official.

Recently, the civic body stated that the roads cannot be dug by the service department including Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), Tangedco at least for a year. If any work has been carried out due to an emergency, the concerned department should obtain permission from the Corporation authorities.

"The road was in bad shape for over two years, and only patch work was carried out which did not sustain even for a few days. During the monsoon season, there would be water logging that makes the situation even worse. After continuous complaints and protest by the residents, the he civic body recently re-laid the road, only to be dug up by Tangedco," said Jayakumar (name changed), a resident of Corporation colony in Tondiarpet.

"However, within a month the Tangedco dug up the road on Tuesday and the department failed to re-lay the portion. There was no power interrupted in the locality and we are clueless what work was carried, " he added.

The issue was taken up to the zonal officials, who filed a complaint against the Tangedco official for road cuts. The corporation official of Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) said, "The EB officer stated that the residents were expected to protest due to power cuts, and there was an issue in the main cable, so the road was dug up."

The police department issued CSR (community service register) to the concerned official, and after investigation they would file an FIR.

When contacted, the Tangedco official stated, "The main cable caught fire around 11.30 pm on Sunday, and there was no power supply for almost 8 hours in the area. So, we had to carry out the emergency work, and a letter was given to the Tondiarpet zonal official in advance."

The official further said that the corporation did not permit to dig up the newly re-laid road in another area, and we replaced the wire. It led to low voltage in the area for a few days. So, to avoid such situations we have carried out the emergency work.