GCC prepared to handle NE monsoon

CHENNAI: With the onset of Northeast Monsoon the Chennai Corporation has kickstarted the monsoon works and has re-laid 5,509 roads in the city. The corporation commissioner stated that the civic body is prepared with adequate equipment to handle the situation if the city witnesses intense spells in the next two months.

At least 35,111 roads both bus route and interior, have been maintained by the corporation, of which 5,509 roads re-laying works completed. "In view of the northeast monsoon, the service departments including Chennai metro water board, Tangedco and telecommunication companies carried out underground maintenance works in 2,952 roads. The civic body has instructed the concerned department to re-lay, and patch works to be done in the road cut areas. Almost majority of the work has been completed in the city, " said J Radhakrishnan, commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Meanwhile, based on the expert committee's suggestion the civic authorities carried out storm water drain works in priority areas in the city. In the last two years, the drain work has been completed in 685 km. At present, 6,806 chute pipes and 2,944 sediment filter tanks installed in the newly constructed storm water drains. Also, the corporation ensures that minor repairs and desilting works are taken up in the existing drains.

"Though storm water drains have been constructed in the city many areas experience water logging during the monsoon season. In such a situation, we have as many as 1,000 motor pumps to pump out stagnated rainwater in subways and interior roads. The officials are instructed to remove garbage, water hyacinth and silt from the water bodies for free flow of water, " Radhakrishnan stated.

As the fever cases, especially dengue and chikungunya continue to surge in the city, the commissioner mentioned that preventive measures have been taken to control infection cases. The monitoring would be done for the next two months until the Northeast monsoon withdraws.