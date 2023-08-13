GCC plans to increase shelter for cattle in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has planned to increase the number of vehicles, and shelter for the cattle in the city.

On Sunday, the corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspected the civic issues in the city and commented about the cattle spotted in the water body and urged the public to get involved and responsible for the development of the city.

"We are identifying shelters in zonal levels to impound cattle captured in the city. However, we are also looking at educating people to realize that the cattle are being reared without basic requirements of cattle rearing and unhygienically and people / establishments buying such milk are putting at risk the public health. They might be infected with animal borne diseases, tuberculosis, " Radhakrishnan told DT Next.

The commissioner instructed the authorities to ensure that calf and cow are not separated, and pregnant cows are handled carefully. The cattle should be milked regularly so that they are not affected with any health issues.

The owners are also being advised to keep the cattle within sheds and not allowed on streets.

At least 19 veterinary clinics /doctors are available in the city. The civic body plans to increase the penalty against the cattle owners who allow the cattle roam on the roads, and cause inconvenience to the public.