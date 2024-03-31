GCC pensioners and family pensioners can submit life certificate from April 1

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation pensioners and family pensioners shall submit the life certificate for pension for the financial year 2024 - 2025 from April 1 at the headquarters.



The procedure for the same will commence at the concerned department at Ripon Building between 10 am and 4.30 pm.

According to the Tamil Nadu government order on May 30, 2023, it is noted that the pensioners and family pensioners who were working at various departments in the state government can submit the annual life certificate to the department throughout the year in person.

So, those who are submitting the life certificate should give it on the day they were retired and getting pension every year, stated an official release from Ripon Building.

The government will provide a grace period of one month for those who fail to submit the documents.

If they again fail to provide the certificate, they will not get a pension from the government.

In addition, Digital Life Certificate (DLC) through Jeevan Pramaan Portal by using the services of any of the following entities as per the option of the pensioners such as India Post Payments Bank with door step services, e-Seva centers / Common Service Centers, Pensioner's Associations having biometric device connected with Jeevan pramaan portal, physical appearance and submission of life certificate through post.

For those who are submitting life certificates in person should provide Aadhar card, bank passbook and pension book (original) at Pension department from Monday.