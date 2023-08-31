GCC paid Rs 27.85 lakh GST for purchasing bleaching powder in 2019-20

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation disinfected by spraying bleaching powder in the city during the COVID pandemic. The solid waste management department has paid Rs 27 lakh of GST to three organisations for purchasing bleaching powders in 2019 – 2020 during AIADMK regime, stated K Dhanasekaran, head of accounts committee in the council meeting on Thursday at Ripon Buildings, the city civic headquarters.

"A review of the solid waste management revealed that in the fiscal year 2019 – 2020, bleaching powder worth nearly Rs 2.2 crore has been procured. Of which, Rs 27.85 lakh has been given as GST from the corporation fund. According to Goods and Services Tax act 2017, HSN codes the tax on bleaching powder was zero percent, " pointed Dhanasekaran.

He urged the commissioner to enquire on how the authorities' issued orders without scrutinizing the price list worth crores of rupees provided by the contractors. Also, blacklist three contractors and collect the GST amount with interest.

In addition, during the same financial year, the officials of SWM were not provided with a vehicle, a total amount of Rs 5.11 lakh spent for 11 months' rent on Tata Indica car. "It is noted that the road price of the car was Rs 4.39 lakh in 2019 – 2020. Apart from that, the maximum distance covered by this car on most days was just 40 kms. And the amount spent on diesel was Rs 75,000," said Dhanasekaran.

Meanwhile, the accounts committee mentioned that the officials of service departments do not attend the Area Sabha held in the city. Why is it that even in the monthly meeting headed by the zonal committee chairman, officials of various other departments do not participate. Only the metro water board officials attend such meetings, Dhanasekaran said.

The public will participate in the area sabha meetings only if the officials from revenue department, police and electricity board are part of the meetings to discuss the issues raised by the residents, the senior councillor opined.