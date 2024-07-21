GCC officials conduct raids to catch stray cattle, impound them in shelters

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials conducted raids to catch and impound stray cattle from several parts of Zone 12, on Sunday, in sn attempt to reduce incidents of cattle attacks.

A total of nine cattle found straying in the zone were caught during raids and impounded in the GCC depot between July 15 and July 20.

In another raid conducted in Pallikaranai and Jalladianpet, two cattle were caught and sent to the Pudupet depot during the same period.

GCC officials said that cattle raids would be conducted in the Nanganallur area in the coming week.

A fine amount of Rs 5,000 is imposed on the owners if their cattle are found roaming and causing a nuisance to the public.

If the stray cattle were caught for the second time, the penalty amount would be doubled to Rs 10,000.

The corporation is also identifying a location for a shelter on the outskirts of the city in order to impound cattle that are caught for the third time.

GCC's veterinary officers further said that once the shelters are identified, the process to issue licences to the cattle owners for the shelters will be started.

It is also required for cattle owners to have sufficient space of 36 square feet with a compound wall for owning and feeding an animal. If cattle owners do not have enough space, their cattle would be impounded on the outskirts.