GCC Mayor hands over nutritional kits to Tuberculosis patients

CHENNAI: Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya handed over nutritional kits to 383 tuberculosis patients at the TB Hospital, Tondiarpet on Monday.



The nutritional kits are given in order to improve the nutritional status of tuberculosis patients.

Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, the state health department is aiming to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025.

All Urban Primary Health Centers functioning under the Greater Chennai Corporation have TB diagnostic services and treatment facilities.

Various awareness programs are conducted by the Greater Chennai Corporation regarding this scheme.

In 2023, 3,70,258 persons were screened for TB by the Corporation and 11,273 patients were diagnosed to have TB. As many as, 4,553 TB patients have been diagnosed and treated in the private sector in the city.

Since Tuberculosis can have a severe impact on the people who are malnourished and these patients also suffer from a loss of appetite, doctors advise them to have nutritious food to help the body fight the infection and bring down the risk of mortality.

Additionally in order to improve the nutritional status of TB patients, Rs 500 is being transferred directly into their bank account every month for the duration of their treatment under the scheme "Nikshay Poshan Yojana".

Since the patients are unable to consume solids, liquid food products such as Sattumau kanji are easy to consume. They are also recommended to eat sprouted lentils and small grains to increase immunity and reduce the death rate.

Under the scheme, the Nikshay Mithra Programme also welcomes donations from private and charitable organizations to improve the nutritional status of TB patients. So far nutritional products have been distributed to 850 TB patients by 17 NGOs and 160 individuals.