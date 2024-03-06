GCC issues notice to Chennai port trust to pay Rs 10 crore property tax

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) revenue department on Wednesday issued a notice to Chennai port trust of Government of India at Parrys corner who owes Rs 10.37 crore of property tax to the corporation.



The civic body warns the administration to pay tax within the stipulated time if not legal action would be taken.

The notice stated that the owner of the building has not paid the outstanding property tax due to the Chennai Corporation till date.

It is advised to pay the property tax arrears immediately. The revenue department urged the property owner to pay a sum of Rs 10.37 crore of property tax till date.

If not, it is informed that appropriate action will be taken to collect the pending property tax from the owner as per Section 116-A of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Government Bodies (Amendment) Act, 1998, the notice said.

According to GCC, as of November 2023, as many as 100 property owners are yet to pay their tax due to the local body.

In 2022, the state government has increased the property tax for all the civic bodies and the residents in the core areas of Chennai with a buildup area of below 600 square feet at least 50 percent of property tax will be charged.

The property tax of the residents staying in 600 sq ft to 1,200 sq feet hiked by 75 percent and 100 percent for 1,201 to 1,800 square feet built-up areas in the capital city.