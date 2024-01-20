GCC intensifies clean up drive in burial grounds and parks

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has intensified mass clean-up drive especially in burial grounds and parks in the city on Saturday.

At least 46 metric tonnes of garbage were removed using 163 battery-operated vehicles in the city parks. After the monsoon withdrawal, the civic body has intensified the mass cleaning up during the weekends.

As per budget announcement by mayor during the present fiscal year, the clean up drive is being carried out in collaboration with the sanitation workers to remove garden waste and garbage in the graveyards maintained by the corporation.

"During the monsoon season in November, the garden waste in burial grounds removed to prevent water stagnation and ensure peaceful cremation of dead. However, within two months the vegetations has overgrown and now we have intensified the clean up during the weekends, " said J Radhakrishnan, commissioner of GCC.

"We have carried out clearing waste in various places, including vacant spaces. People should also get involved in the mass clean-up drive or raise complaint to the civic body if any places are filled with garden waste or garbage, " he added.

The commissioner also urged the residents to co-operate with the civic body and segregate waste before handing it over to the cleanliness workers. Avoid dumping plastic waste, glass, regular garbage and construction waste in public places. As the city corporation is moving towards a litter - free city, various steps have been taken by the local body.

In addition, non-governmental organizations are also expressing their willingness to engage in such work.

Those who are interested shall contact the concerned zonal health officers and be part of the clean up drive. According to GCC, the mass clean-up drive was held in 102 places to remove garbage waste in the parks. At least 46 metric tonnes of waste were cleared with the help of 976 cleanliness workers on Saturday.