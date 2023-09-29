GCC increases penalty for stray cattle to Rs 5,000

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has increased the penalty for the owners of cattle who allow their cattle to roam on the roads.

To control the nuisance caused by the stray cows and buffaloes within the city corporation limit, the fine is raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

A resolution passed in the council meeting mentioned that the fine imposed against the cattle roaming on the roads obstruct the public and traffic. Under the supervision of the public health department and traffic inspectors, the cattle are impounded in the shelters at Pudupet and Perambur maintained by the city corporation.

The maintenance charge of cattle which is Rs 200 per day will now increased to Rs 1,000. And if the cattle were caught for the second time the penalty would be Rs 10,000, the resolution read.

From January 1 to September 16, as many as 3,568 cows have been caught in the city. Of which, 561 cattle were impounded in January, followed by 457 in March which is the second highest in the last nine months. The civic authorities collected a total amount of Rs 65.80 lakh fine from the cattle owners.

"At least six to ten cows roam in the street and become a threat to the residents. The cattle owners are lethargic and not bothered though complaints raised to the civic authorities there has been no response. Until there is some accident caused by the cows there is no action by officials, " said T Udhayakumar, a resident of Madhavaram.

Similarly, the population of stray dogs continues to increase in the city poses a threat to the public. During the council meeting, the ward councillors urged the authorities to set up shelter for stray dogs after animal birth control surgery.

"The dogs are caught after surgery and have been left back in the locality. The number of stray dogs surges and causes inconvenience to the people especially kids who fear to step outside, " pointed S Shankar Ganesh, ward 151 councillor.

Meanwhile, the health department of the city corporation increased the daily wages for 2,873 workers in pest control units, veterinary units and primary healthcare centres from Rs 522 to Rs 687.