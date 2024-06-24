GCC increases daily wage for workers Amma Unavagam from Rs 300 to Rs 325 per day

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has increased the daily wages for Amma Unavagam staff to Rs 325 from Rs 300 per day.

In addition, a resolution passed to carry out maintenance work at the canteens in dilapidated conditions.

When Amma Unavagam was initiated in the Chennai corporation limit, the daily wage for the workers was Rs 240 per day and Rs 213 for assistant cook during the financial year 2012-13.

Later, it was increased to 300 per day for all the cooks in 392 Amma canteens functioning across the city.

Since, there was no salary hike for the past eight years, and following a surge in essential commodities rates.

The corporation has increased the daily wages from Rs 300 to Rs 325 per day. The additional expenditure incurred is Rs 3.07 crore out of the Corporation Fund.

The additional Expenditure will be borne by the Greater Chennai Corporation from its General fund.

The government will not bear any additional cost in future. The salary and establishment cost including this expenditure should not exceed 49 percent of the total revenue of the corporation.

Meanwhile, since Amma Unavagam at Sivagnanam street in T Nagar operated in a 30-year-old building is in dilapidated conditions, the corporation has issued a notice to demolish and renovate the building with NHM funds.

The local body has planned to merge the canteen in Sivagnanam street with Amma Unavagam located in Prakasam road.