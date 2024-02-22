Begin typing your search...

GCC gave NOC to set up 10 MLD sewage treatment plant

The land owned by GCC located near the plant does not have sufficient space for the equipment and heavy vehicles required for the sewage treatment plant

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Feb 2024 4:39 PM GMT
GCC gave NOC to set up 10 MLD sewage treatment plant
X

Greater Chennai Corporation 

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Thursday passed a resolution to give permission to issue no objection certificate (NOC) for the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) to set up a 10 MLD modular sewage treatment plant at Ayyasamy Street in Royapuram zone (Zone 5).

The land owned by GCC located near the plant does not have sufficient space for the equipment and heavy vehicles required for the sewage treatment plant.

Earlier, it was used to segregate waste which has been requested by the metro water board, however, the place has not been used for the same at present.

At least 1,699 square meters of land can be given an Enter Upon Permission to the CMWSSB as an urgent necessity for the development works of a 10 MLD capacity sewage treatment plant.

The plant would be crucial for the restoration work of the Cooum River restoration and Adyar River restoration under the Chennai River Restoration Trust project.

GCCGreater Chennai CorporationNOCSewage Treatment PlantNo Objection CertificateChennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage BoardCMWSSBChennai
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X