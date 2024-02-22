GCC gave NOC to set up 10 MLD sewage treatment plant

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Thursday passed a resolution to give permission to issue no objection certificate (NOC) for the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) to set up a 10 MLD modular sewage treatment plant at Ayyasamy Street in Royapuram zone (Zone 5).

The land owned by GCC located near the plant does not have sufficient space for the equipment and heavy vehicles required for the sewage treatment plant.



Earlier, it was used to segregate waste which has been requested by the metro water board, however, the place has not been used for the same at present.



At least 1,699 square meters of land can be given an Enter Upon Permission to the CMWSSB as an urgent necessity for the development works of a 10 MLD capacity sewage treatment plant.



The plant would be crucial for the restoration work of the Cooum River restoration and Adyar River restoration under the Chennai River Restoration Trust project.

