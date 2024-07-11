GCC files police complaint against CMRL contractor for illegally dumping construction waste in Besant Nagar

CHENNAI: Chennai city police have registered a case against the illegal dumping of construction waste by drivers allegedly employed by the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) in empty plots from Urur Kuppam to Broken Bridge in Besant Nagar.

Shastri Nagar police have registered a case against two lorry drivers who dumped debris and excavated mud on the 27 and 28 May at night time.

When Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan and Corporation Regional Deputy Commissioner MP Amith who were visiting the spot based on a complaint received by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena witnessed illegal dumping taking place.

On 27 May night, the RDC inspected the area while the commissioner visited on 28 May. On both occasions, they found instances of illegal dumping.

Following this, a complaint was filed by Ashok Kumar, assistant executive engineer of ward 174 of the Chennai Corporation who stated that the dumping of waste has caused inconvenience to the public, triggering health hazards.

Based on the complaint, Shastri Nagar police have registered a case under relevant sections and are investigating the matter.

However, no action has been taken against the drivers and owners of the lorries involved in the illegal dumping as of yet, although the incident happened over a month ago.

The complainant has sought action against those responsible for the illegal dumping and has also demanded that the authorities take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

When contacted, a senior CMRL official said that they were not directly involved in clearing the debris as they had given the work to a third party on a contract basis.