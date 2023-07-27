GCC Commissioner presents certificates to elected members of TAC

CHENNAI: Electoral Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, presented certificates to the elected members of the Board of Tax Appeal Committee members elected unanimously at the Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday.



The election for the members of the Tax Appeal Committee was held by the Greater Chennai Corporation and A Chandran from Ward-27, K Devi Kathiresan from Ward-39, Rajesh Jain from Ward-57, N Usha from Ward-83, M Kamal from Ward-86, J Pushpalatha from Ward 103, M Sridharan from Ward 140, V Selvakumar from Ward-154 and Murugesan from Ward-200 filed nomination papers.



The nominations of these nine members were considered submitted and accepted. They are the members of the Tamil Nadu Urban Assembly in 2023 and were elected unopposed and unanimously.



The members were presented with certificates by the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan in the presence of Mayor R Priya and Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar and councillors.

