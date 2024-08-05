GCC Commissioner orders to fix GPS trackers in all Corporation vehicles

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran has instructed zonal officers to install GPS devices in all Corporation vehicles, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Corporation vehicles including garbage trucks, backhoes, and mechanical sweepers need to have GPS devices installed in them, he said.

The Chennai Corporation operates 2,886 vehicles, which are used not only for garbage collection but for various other purposes as well.

The directive comes after complaints about duty drivers leaving in the middle of their work hours to attend to personal matters, resulting in disruption of services.

Hence, the civic body commissioner has ordered to fit GPS devices in all the vehicles belonging to the Corporation to track its current location and trip history.