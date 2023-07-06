Begin typing your search...

GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspects road works in Chennai

He had earlier reviewed the stormwater drainage works carried out on Arya Gowda Road under the Kodambakkam zone.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 July 2023 10:20 AM GMT
GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspects road works in Chennai
X

GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspects road works( Twitter/ @chennaicorp) 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan visited and inspected the road works that has been completed and is being carried out in Kodambakkam and Royapuram zones by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

He had earlier reviewed the stormwater drainage works carried out on Arya Gowda Road under the Kodambakkam zone. In order to check the status of completion of the stormwater drains and check if they have been closed and new roads have been constructed based on the order to carry out the road construction works immediately, in view of the rains last month.

Following this, the Commissioner inspected the scrapping and relaying works of the old roads for the construction of a new road that is to be carried out on the adjacent road near the Duraisamy Subway.

During the inspection, the Commissioner along with the officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation said that the garbage, debris, and construction waste near the adjacent road should be cleared.

He also ordered the officials to remove the garbage near the electricity boxes, transformers, and major junctions in the Greater Chennai Corporation areas and take appropriate action by imposing fines on those dumping garbage in such places.

He inspected works on Pantheon Road in Egmore under the Royapuram zone, and also inspected the desilting and debris removal work from the stormwater drains in the area.

The workers have been instructed to continue the removal of debris and silt from other areas under the Corporation.

During the inspection, officers including zonal officers and executive engineers were present.

ChennaiGCCGCC CommissionerJ Radhakrishnanroad worksRoyapuram zoneGreater Chennai Corporation
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X