GCC commissioner inspects road restoration works in Madipakkam

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspected restoration works of roads in Madipakkam, after the recent rains. The areas in which the pipe laying works were undertaken by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board were inspected.

In Madipakkam, out of 457 roads in ward 187 and 188, the sewerage pipe laying work has been undertaken in 124 roads. The officials from the GCC said that the works have been completed in 40 roads and civic authorities are handing them over after removing excess earth. Works will be undertaken based on settled tender for them expeditiously. As directed by ACS (MAWS) committees are being formed at ward level for coordination of road cut works.