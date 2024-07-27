GCC commissioner inspects rescue centers in the city ahead of Northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran on Saturday inspected the corporation schools and community centers to be set up as rescue centers ahead of the northeast monsoon season.



The official instructed the authorities to share the information of the rescue centers available in the city to the general public through official websites and mobile phones.

Ahead of the monsoon season, the civic body intensified pre-monsoon preparatory works across the city including desilting water bodies and storm water drains, equipment deployed at flood prone areas to tackle the monsoon situation in the capital city.

The GCC commissioner inspected the recuse centers be set up in schools and community centers in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Ambattur and Adyar zones, said a release from Ripon Building on Saturday.

The commissioner instructed the medical officers to prepare all the basic requirements such as electricity, drinking water, toilets, mobile phone charging facilities and generators in these rescue centers.

To inform the public about the details of all the rescue centers on the official website and mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Kumaragurubaran inspected the ongoing bridges construction works including Elephant gate bridge, where one lane is already used by two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and another lane is nearing completion work. At an estimated cost of Rs 39.73 crore.

Similarly, the ongoing construction of subway, bridges, flyover in Manali, Vyasarpadi, Valasaravakkam were inspected and the commissioner urged the zonal level officials to speed up the work only two months ahead for the onset of the northeast monsoon, the statement added.

Along with GCC commissioner, Deputy commissioner (works) V Sivakrishnamurthy, RDC (north) Katta Ravi Teja, K J Praveen Kumar (central) and M P Amith (south), chief engineer (general) S Rajendiran and ward councillors were part of the inspection.