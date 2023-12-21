GCC Commissioner inspects mass cleaning being undertaken by sanitation workers in Chennai

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspected the mass cleaning and garbage removal in several areas of the city on Thursday. He interacted with the sanitation workers at the site of garbage collection.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has engaged more than 20,000 sanitation workers in the waste accumulation and garbage collection for the last 14 days.

While an average of 5000 metric tons of garbage is collected and disposed of in the corporation areas every day, currently additional garbage of about 1.25 lakh metric tons of garbage has been removed in the last 14 days, said J Radhakrishnan.

The Corporation officials are also cleaning the garbage along side 33 small canals in the Chennai Corporation area, including 14 canals of Water Resources Department.

"The garbage has accumulated due to public dumping of garbage in water bodies. Mostly, plastic, thermocol, debris, bottles and other waste products are been cleaned. Such waste clogs the drains and prevents the flow of rainwater. He urged the public to avoid dumping the household waste in the water bodies and dispose of the household waste in the nearby dustbins, " said Corporation Commissioner.

Talking about the health camps, he said that around 14,000 special monsoon medical camps have been conducted since June and 7,94,000 people have benefited from these medical camps. Several skin diseases, fever cases including flu, colds and cough are being reported.

Meanwhile, the Corporation is also conducting mosquito and vector eradication activities, while medicines for treating vector borne diseases are in adequate stock.

The civic authorities have warned the vacant plot and commercial owners to keep the spaces clean and avoid garbage from being dumped in empty plots or the Corporation authorities will be fined after cleaning it.

"Meanwhile, the water being drained out of the residences is drained out in the empty areas, and removing it is a huge challenge. Therefore, the public should co-operate with the corporation authorities. The damaged roads have been surveyed and the repair is in progress. Currently, more than 3,000 potholes are being repaired. The waste accumulated in stormwater drains and tanks due to the rainfall will also be removed, " said Radhakrishnan.