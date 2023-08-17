GCC Commissioner inspects intensive cleaning work in Royapuram

CHENNAI: Additional Chief Secretary and Greater Chennai Commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspected the intensive cleaning works being carried out in the Royapuram zone of the Chennai Corporation on Thursday.

The city corporation is carrying out intensive cleaning work along Cooum and the garbage and debris that has been accumulated on the roadsides for a long time is being cleared. The garbage waste on the sides of the water bodies and the abandoned vehicles that are obstructing the traffic are being removed. The sanitary operations to curb mosquito breeding are also being carried out in several parts.

The commissioner also interacted with the public there and made them aware to keep their surroundings hygienic and clean. He also instructed the concerned officers to maintain the toilets in the area clean and hygienic, besides reconstructing additional toilets wherever necessary.

"In this cleaning campaign, we are clearing garbage and debris, disposal of waste from the sides of water bodies, cleaning of public toilets, sanitary works, removal of abandoned vehicles etc. are to be fully implemented. There is TNEB debris at places like Link Road, South Cooum Road. About 150 tons of garbage like garbage, waste found on the banks of water bodies and abandoned vehicles were found. On an average, 6,000 metric tons of garbage is being removed daily in the areas under Greater Chennai Corporation, " said the commissioner.

Talking about the risk of communicable diseases while carrying out cleaning work, he said that all sanitation workers are required to wear gloves for cleaning work. He said that the garbage in these areas was removed by trucks and disposed of. He also urged the public to be a part of the cleanliness campaign and sid that car parts, home appliances should not be disposed of in the river as it causes flooding and people should realize this and avoid dumping garbage and waste in water bodies.

"Children in these areas should be vaccinated at the right time to prevent vaccine preventable diseases. Various activities are being carried out on behalf of the Public Health Department to create awareness about diseases including dengue, fever and rat fever. These activities will continue to be carried out, " he said.

He added that abandoned cars obstructing the traffic and public on the roads and streets for more than 15 days will be removed from that place. When rainwater accumulates in these abandoned cars, dengue mosquitoes breed and this leads to an increase in the prevalence of dengue. Steps are being taken to identify mosquito breeding places at an early stage and eradicate them. Therefore, owners should dispose of abandoned cars immediately.