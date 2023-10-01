GCC collects Rs 769 crore of property tax in the first half of fiscal year

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has collected Rs 769.01 crore of property tax from April to September in the current fiscal year. The payment of property tax has been increased compared to the previous financial year and legal procedure would be taken against the defaulters.

The highest property tax collection was from Teynampet zone (zone 9) with Rs 144.45 crore, followed by Royapuram zone where Rs 97.41 crore from the property owners in the last six months. The lowest collection was done by the owners in Manali zone and Tiruvottiyur zone with Rs 12 crore and Rs 10 crore of property tax respectively, revealed property tax data by the revenue department of GCC.

On September 30th, more than Rs 40 crores tax was collected in a single day from the property owners. Similarly, a total of Rs 257 crore has been collected for professional tax in the first half of the financial year.

"In the financial year 2022 – 2023, Rs 694 crore was collected in the first half, whereas now it has been increased this year. However, we have yet to list of the defaulters and they should pay along with a penalty if not legal action will be taken against them. The decision would be taken consulting with the corporation commissioner, " said a senior official of GCC.

In addition, as many as 100 commercial property tax owners failed to pay the tax to the civic authorities in the last financial year. Of which, 60 percent has paid the property tax and the local body would go for attachment of the property against the defaulters.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation collected Rs 2,044 crore in tax revenue for the first time in the previous fiscal year. The local body fixed the target for property tax of Rs 1,500 crores, where Rs 1,522.86 crores was collected from the owners. In the 2020-2021 financial year, the civic body collected only Rs 959.34 crore, of which Rs. 471.66 crore was property tax. The city corporation mentioned that the previous highest property tax was collected in the financial year 2018 – 2019 with Rs 979 cr.