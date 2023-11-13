GCC collects nearly 200 MT firecracker waste in three days

CHENNAI: Over 200 metric tonnes of firecracker wastes have been collected across the city in the last three days. As many as 1,963 conservancy workers were involved to collect hazardous waste and transfer it to the processing plant at Gummidipoondi.

The Chennai corporation commissioner stated that people have been cooperative and disposed of crackers waste separately to the sanitary workers.

"At least 160 to 180 metric tonnes of waste collected as at 2 pm, a separate team continued to remove firecracker wastes in the city and expected to cross 200 metric tonnes. The collected waste is packed in gunny bags and transported to the processing centre in Gummidipoondi. As the city expected to receive heavy rain from Tuesday, we have speeded up the work to ensure the sea is not polluted with hazardous waste, " said J Radhakrishnan, corporation commissioner.

The highest amount of firecracker waste collected in the core areas including Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar and Adyar, but compared to the previous the amount of waste is less in the city. In 2022 Deepavali at least 275 metric tonnes of cracker waste will be collected in five years. The commissioner appreciated the solid waste sanitary workers for collecting the waste round the clock during the festival time.

Similarly, the civic body advised the residents not to dump cracker waste in the dustbins instead dispose of it separately to the sanitary workers. People were cooperative, especially residents' welfare associations in case of waste and burn injuries. No major mishap was reported in the city on the weekends, added Radhakrishnan.

On the other hand, the firecracker wastes remained uncleaned in many interior roads in the city. Residents' complaint that the sanitary workers did not clean the road even though the wastes are packed separately. They are worried that the cracker waste might clog into the drain during the monsoon spells. In such cases, the corporation officials urged the public to raise a complaint in 1913 and the grievance would be addressed immediately.