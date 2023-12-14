GCC collects 11,613 metric tonnes of garbage in a week post-cyclone

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has cleared more than 11,613 metric tonnes of garbage on Wednesday and more than 10,000 metric tonnes of garbage was cleared on Tuesday.

Overall, a total of 68,805 metric tonnes of garbage including 7,577 metric tonnes of garden garbage has been cleared from December 6, 2023.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan said that the civic body is involved in clearing garbage in a war-footing manner.

"The collection has been crossing 10,000 MTs in the last two days and overall 68,805 MTs of garbage has been removed from the landfills at Kodungaiyur and Perungudi. Work is ongoing," he said.

The officials from the City Corporation say that the removal of fallen trees and clearance of the garbage from the main roads is being done on priority.

The Corporation has collected 61,228 metric tonnes of garbage since December 6 until December 13, with maximum waste being collected from Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Royapuram, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. On day one, 5,249 metric tonnes of garbage and 666 metric tonnes of garden garbage was collected, which has seen a substantial surge in the next one week.

The zonal civic officials continue to monitor the collection of garbage.

Nagendiren B, a volunteer working on providing relief and basic essentials to the people in various parts of North Chennai, said that the garbage is yet to be cleared in many places in Pulianthope and Vyasarpadi. The water has drained only now in many places.

Residents in several parts of Pulianthope, Korattur, Puzhal, Korukkupet, Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Koyambedu, and Vyasarpadi say that the garbage, debris, and waste materials to be cleared post the cyclone has not been attended by the civic authorities. Residents say that the debris and garbage can further clog the stormwater drains.

Rabia, a resident of Ennore said that the oil spill has thrown life out of gear. The residents have also lost documents, daily essentials, households, and the oil spill is another hardship, Rabia added.

On Thursday, a local-level disaster management committee meeting was held by J Radhakrishnan.

Following the recommendations of Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena after a review meeting on oil spill mitigation works, the damages to the fishermen's boats due to the floods, and the need for medical and veterinary camps, the local committee meeting was held at the Ripon building.

The assessment for medical camps and veterinary camps to be conducted in the affected areas, the impact on the households, damage to the boats, and action that needs to be taken by the authorities was discussed in the meeting.