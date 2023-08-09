GCC carries out pre-monsoon works in Chennai

CHENNAI: As part of the pre monsoon works, the civic body has intensified the ongoing drive to remove water hyacinth from the water channels in the Chennai. The civic body authorities have formed a team to monitor that the lakes and canals under the corporation limts are free from litter and trash.

"Both city corporation and Water Resources Department (WRD) had commenced removing wastes and water hyacinth in the water bodies. Nearly 35 to 40 percent of the work has been completed. Though water hyacinth has been cleared from the canals, the drive will continue as untreated sewage water from the residential and commercial buildings will enable the growth of water hyacinth. The vegetation and the silts will be periodically monitorred to ensure free flow of water, " said J Radhakrishnan, commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation.

Besides the desilting and clearing of vegetation, the civic body had also advised the staff to increase the mosquito larvae control. Mosquito eradication is major work under the pre-monsoon preparedness work and the fumigation works will be taken up, city corporation sources said.



Meanwhile, Chennai mayor R Priya on Wednesday inaugurated an academy of stem excellence for corporation students to train students appearing for national entrance exams including NEET, CUET, and CLAT.

As many as 35 corporation school students have been selected for the training programme.

The training will be provided in both Tamil and English language. The mayor Priya also distributed bicycles to 74 students under Tamil Nadu government's free bicycle scheme.