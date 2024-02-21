GCC budget: Women's gyms to be set up in 200 wards at Rs 10 crore

CHENNAI: As there are no dedicated gyms for women in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation will establish exclusive gyms for women 'EmpowHer' in all 200 wards at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Meanwhile, to improve the waste source segregation in the residential areas across the city.



The local body has allocated Rs 1.35 crore to keep separate dustbins at 1,347 bus shelters in the city.

Also, an awareness on waste segregation will be carried out to ensure that residents dispose of dry and wet waste separately to the cleanliness workers daily.

