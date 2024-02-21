Begin typing your search...

GCC budget: Rs 404 crore allocated for roads, pavements repair works

The civic body to procure cold mix injection pothole repairing machines at a total cost of Rs 1.50 crore

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Feb 2024 5:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-21 17:00:19.0  )
GCC budget: Rs 404 crore allocated for roads, pavements repair works
X
Representative image

CHENNAI: Following the northeast monsoon spells, several roads in the city are in damaged conditions.

The Chennai corporation is to relay 4,750 roads and pavements at an estimated cost of Rs 404 crore. The road repair works will be taken under various schemes - Nagarpura Salai Mempattu Thittam (NSMT), Tamil Nadu Urban Roads Infrastructure (TURIF) and State Finance Commission (SFC).

To carry out patch works in the damaged roads in the city. The civic body to procure cold mix injection pothole repairing machines at a total cost of Rs 1.50 crore.

In addition, the bus route roads of Chennai corporation have planned to set up welcome city sign boards at five roads - ECR, Akkarai; OMR, Semmencheri; GST Road, Meenambakkam; and GST Road, Puzhal.

An estimated cost of Rs 15 crore was allocated for the same.

GCCGreater Chennai CorporationGCC BudgetFY 2024-25Road Repair WorksPavement Repair Works404 Crore Budget AllocationNagarpura Salai Mempattu ThittamNSMTTURIFTamil Nadu Urban Roads InfrastructureState Finance CommissionSFCChennai
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X