GCC budget: Rs 404 crore allocated for roads, pavements repair works

CHENNAI: Following the northeast monsoon spells, several roads in the city are in damaged conditions.

The Chennai corporation is to relay 4,750 roads and pavements at an estimated cost of Rs 404 crore. The road repair works will be taken under various schemes - Nagarpura Salai Mempattu Thittam (NSMT), Tamil Nadu Urban Roads Infrastructure (TURIF) and State Finance Commission (SFC).



To carry out patch works in the damaged roads in the city. The civic body to procure cold mix injection pothole repairing machines at a total cost of Rs 1.50 crore.



In addition, the bus route roads of Chennai corporation have planned to set up welcome city sign boards at five roads - ECR, Akkarai; OMR, Semmencheri; GST Road, Meenambakkam; and GST Road, Puzhal.



An estimated cost of Rs 15 crore was allocated for the same.

