GCC budget: Corporation health centers to get inventors for uninterrupted power supply at a cost of Rs 4.20 crore

CHENNAI: All 140 urban health and wellness centers (UHWCs) in the city will be provided with electric inventors to ensure uninterrupted power supply at a cost of Rs 4.20 crore. The civic body will also provide generators at 113 urban primary health centers (UPHC) at an estimated cost of Rs 5.09 crore.

The Chennai corporation introduced a new helpline number to reduce pregnancy deaths in the city. It is noted that five nurses will be appointed and medical guidance and assistance will be provided to pregnant women through the helpline.

Amid increasing complaints on the rise of the stray dog population which poses threats and incidents of dog bite cases reported in the city.To control the proliferation of stray dogs, the corporation to procures seven new vehicles at an estimated cost of Rs 70 lakh to catch stray dogs, vaccinate and sterilize.

Also, three mobile anti rabies vaccination vehicles at a cost of Rs 60 lakh to be procured for north, central and south regions.

At least five animal birth control centers have been functional in the city - Pullianthope, Lloyds colony, Kannamapet, Meenambakkam and Shollinganallur. In 2023, the civic body caught 19,640 stray dogs where sterilization was done for 14,855 dogs. The city will also get two new animal birth control centers at an estimated cost of Rs 2.50 crore.

On the other hand, to address the increasing stray cattle menace, 45 additional workers will be employed on a temporary basis to intensify stray cattle drive across the city.

A total cost of Rs 1.16 crore has been allocated for the same. Cattle owners with proper requirements to be provided with a shed license.

A new shelter will be set up in the southern region to impound stray cattle roaming in the area.