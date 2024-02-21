GCC Budget: Corp revenue for FY 2024-25 projected to be Rs 4464 crore

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation's budget session for the financial year 2024-2025 began today under the chairmanship of Mayor R Priya, for the third consecutive year.

Here are the updates:

• Rs 7.64 crore allocated to install CCTV cameras at 255 corporation schools in the extended areas of 8 zones.

• In the academic year 2024 - 2025, Child protection commitee to be formed in Chennai primary and middle schools which will be chaired by ward councillors.

• The civic body to procure seven new vehicles at an estimated cost of Rs 70 lakh to catch stray dogs across the city.

• Rs 1.16 crore fund allocated to recruit 45 temporary workers to catch stray cattle causing nuisance to the public.

• Rs 10 crore budget allocated to desilt eight water bodies to prevent inundation during the monsoon seasons in the city.

• Chennai Corporation revenue for financial year 2024-25 is projected to be Rs 4464.60 crore while expenditure will be Rs 4727.12 crore . The revenue deficit has reduced to Rs 263 crores.

• In the present fiscal year 2023 - 2024, the revenue was projected at Rs 4,131.70 crores and expenditure was Rs 4508.30 crores with a deficit of Rs 377 crores.

• GCC is set to have Rs 300 crore surplus funds in its capital account. Revenue from capital is expected to be Rs 3,455 crores and expenditure at Rs 3,140.58 crores. The civic body will have Rs 315 crore surplus.

• GCC to set up gyms for women 'EmpowHer' in 200 wards at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

• As many as 4,750 roads and pavements will be repaired at a cost of Rs 404 crore under NSMT, TURIF and SFC.

• Chennai mayor development fund increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 core. Similarly, ward councillors fund increased to Rs 45 lakh from Rs 40 lakh for the FY 2024-25

• Rs 1 core allocated to provide Tab for ward councillors.

• Cattle owners with proper requirements to be provided with shed license in the city.





