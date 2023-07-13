GCC announces implementation of various schemes for Corporation schools

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya inaugurated various schemes announced by the civic body in the budget for the development of the Corporation schools in the city. Of the 27 announcements made for the education department, 10 of them have been implemented.

The students of 11th class students were taken on an industrial visit and career counselling was provided to 10th and 12th class students to help them choose the right courses and careers. Of the various announcements, these schemes are being implemented to ensure that Government Corporation schools are on par with private schools.

"The announcements include installation of signages at the entrance of Corporation schools and four-colour sports t-shirts to all the students," said R Priya.

She added that "Happy Classrooms" will help in creating a motivating, entertaining and de-stressing classroom for students, and students' learning ability will improve.

She said that schools will also be provided with musical instruments at a cost of Rs 5 lakh and first aid kits will be given to all schools at Rs 8.27 lakhs.

"At least 70 public address systems will be installed in all the schools at a cost of Rs 35 lakhs to make communication easier and fire extinguishers will be installed in laboratories of all schools to improve safety against fire at a cost of Rs 5 lakhs. The students will also be introduced to Thirukkural and it will be recited in the morning assembly at all schools. The GCC schools will also introduce spoken English classes for all students, " Mayor said.