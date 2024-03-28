Gazing into the soul with the art of iris photography

CHENNAI: Photography is a constantly evolving field, and now, Iris Photography - capturing images of a person’s eye - is becoming popular. To introduce this special aspect of photography to the people of Chennai, Madras Sound Production and Anivis Fokazing are organising India’s first-ever iris photography workshop in the city. “Iris photography focuses on capturing the intricate beauty of the human eye, blending art and science. It’s gaining global popularity for its uniqueness. This workshop signifies a major step in showcasing this art form in India. As the saying goes, ‘The eyes are the window to the soul.’ So, what better way to capture and frame the essence of the person who cares for you the most,” explains Rahul, founder of Madras Sound Production.

When you capture a person’s eye, each one is unique. “A normal eye may appear black from the outside, but with different cameras and micro lenses, we reveal intricate details inside. It’s truly fascinating to see the complexity of our iris up close. We’ve previously held two workshops in Chennai, and the response was fantastic. That’s why we’re excited to host the third ‘Iris Artistry’ workshop on March 31 at The Bistrograph in Adyar,” he adds.

Sharing details about the one-day workshop, Rahul says, “Participants can expect to see stunning images that highlight the intricate details and vibrant colours of the human iris, captured by talented photographers. The workshop will include interactive sessions providing attendees with a deeper understanding of the art and techniques of iris photography. While iris photography exists in some foreign countries, they rely on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and graphics, resulting in heavily edited outputs that depict eyes differently. However, here, we showcase the eyes in their natural state.”

After the Chennai workshop, the team plans to conduct pan-India workshops to introduce more people to this unique form of photography. “In India, we are exploring this for the first time. It’s not an easy task, photographers require a lot of practice for this,” explains Rahul. To register for the workshop, contact: 7397699045