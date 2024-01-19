Gayathri Raguramm joins AIADMK in the presence of EPS

CHENNAI: Former TN BJP leader and actress Gayathri Raguramm has joined the ranks of AIADMK in the presence of the party's chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday.



She met the former CM at his Greenways road residence to formally join the party.

She was suspended from the party for six months on November 2022 for "violating the party discipline and acting against the party’s interest to malign the party image". Her suspension was initiated by BJP's state chief Annamalai when Gayathri violated the gag order to not take part in debates or issue statements regarding the controversial telephonic conversation between Surya Siva and Daisy Saran. Soon Gayathri fell out with the party and Annamalai.



The actor-turned-politician alleged that she faced abuses by Annamalai's 'war room' for condemning him.