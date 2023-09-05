Garuda Aerospace initiates training program for differently abled people

CHENNAI: Garuda Aerospace initiated equality drone training program to empower 10 persons with disabilities from Chennai.

The program will provide free-of-cost training, education, and skill development over a span of 10 days to persons with disabilities.

They aimed to skill 10,000 differently -abled persons by 2023.

The program is designed to train individuals with physical disabilities including deafness, speech impairments, and mobility constraints.

The training spans utilisation of drones across agriculture, surveillance and mapping, and e-commerce and delivery, thus equipping participants with skills required across a range of industries.

"Drone technology is becoming an integral part of businesses across categories. The need for drone pilots is now more pressing than ever.

Garuda Aerospace has always been at the forefront of identifying and training new talent and consistently creating opportunities for youth to become independent. The new training program for disabled people would empower them, and we are proud to be an enabler on their journey of self-reliance and financial independence, " said Vijaykumar, executive director of Garuda Aerospace.