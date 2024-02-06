Garlic touched all-time high price of Rs 400-Rs 500 per kg in Chennai

CHENNAI: Garlic price touched an all-time high of Rs 400 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale marketKoyambedu wholesale market in Chennai, thanks to the shortage in arrival from northern states of India.

The rates soared at retail markets and sold at Rs 500 per kg. Traders stated that it would take at least a month for the price to record below Rs 200 per kg.

P Sukumaran, secretary of the Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants' Association explained, "The commodity arrival from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra has drastically decreased in the last three days. Only 40 tonnes of garlic arrived at the market against its usual supply of 200 to 400 tonnes from North and neighbouring states. It led to a sudden spike in the price from Rs 300 to Rs 400 per kg."

The arrival from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has completely stopped for the past one week.

The retail shops at Koyambedu market sold at Rs 500 per kg.

The surge in price resulted in a dull sale among the traders in the city markets. Garlic recorded a historic price this year.

"Uttar Pradesh is expected to increase the supply to Chennai and within 10 to 15 days the rate is expected to decrease to Rs 300 per kg. However, it would take at least a month for the garlic price to reach below Rs 200 - Rs 150 per kg," added Sukumaran.

In 2022, garlic was sold for Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg in various parts of the country.

The farmers were forced to dump tonnes of garlic due to adequate stock. So, they sowed limited crops before the onset of the northeast monsoon. Since the demand for garlic surged in the country, it recorded a steep rise from December 2023.

Traders mention that only twice a year garlic will be cultivated, unlike other perishable commodities.

Since fresh stock of garlic arrived at the market, it remains unsold for several days where many retail stores sell at Rs 420 to Rs 450 per kg. However, those who purchased on Monday sell garlic above Rs 550 to 600 per kg.

"The sudden hike in the rates has impacted the business, the procurement decreased among the customers. For instance, people purchase half a kg instead of one kilo for domestic purposes," said N Murugan, a retail vendor at Egmore.

Denizens rued for a hike in garlic price as they are forced to buy in fewer quantities. From December 2023, the rate surged to Rs 200 per kg and gradually increased to Rs 300 per kg last month.

We cannot stock up the product for a long time as it would be dried within a few weeks.

At present, we buy less than half a kg, said P Girija, a resident of George Town.