Garlic rates go up while peas get cheaper; check out vegetable rates on July 7 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables like garlic and drumstick at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market rose on Sunday.

On the other hand, the rates of ginger, tomato, beetroot, and yam have recorded a dip today.

According to traders at the market, the price of garlic increased by Rs 40 and is being sold at Rs 360 per kg today. It was priced at Rs 320 on July 4.

Drumstick prices continue to see fluctuations, as has been the pattern for the past several weeks. Its rate had fallen to Rs 120 per kg on June 25 and later went down to Rs 100. Today, it is priced at Rs 110 per kg. It was sold for Rs 100 on July 4.

On July 4, carrot was sold at Rs 60 and is priced at Rs 70 per kg today

Notably, the price of peas saw a dip of Rs 20 today and is being sold at Rs 200 from Rs 220 on July 4.

Meanwhile, the rates of ginger and tomato decreased by Rs 10 on Sunday.

On July 4, ginger was sold at Rs 150 per kg and is priced at Rs 140 per kg today.

Tomato, sold at Rs 40 per kg on July 4, is priced at Rs 35 per kg today.

Similarly, beetroot prices too have been recording variations. From spiking to Rs 80 per kg from Rs 50 in June, it was sold at Rs 80 on July 4 while today it has gone down to Rs 70 per kg.