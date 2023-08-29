Garbage bins kept at sharp turn blind motorists in Kodambakkam

CHENNAI: Two garbage bins, an abandoned spool, and broken slabs of pedestrian pavement are not a mere eyesore but also they pose an accident threat to motorists as these are located at a corner where vehicles need a sharp turn.

M Vishnu, a two-wheeler rider, said that the vehicles taking the left turn from Puliyur Second Main Road in Kodambakkam onto Trust Puram Third Cross Street have to be wary as garbage bins shields view of the vehicles coming from Third Cross Street.

“Every time I try to turn onto the third cross street, I would be taken aback due to incoming vehicles. The civic workers should place the garbage bins away from the road and not encroach upon the road,” he said.

When DT Next visited the spot, broken slabs of pedestrian pavement were strewn around the garbage bins.

As slabs occupying the side of the road intended for garbage bins, the bins were seen lying on the road. Adding to the congestion, an unused large spool was abandoned near the garbage bin.

A shop owner said that the spool and broken slabs have been there for several weeks.

“If they are cleared, garbage bins can be moved to the side without obstructing the vision of the motorists,” he said. It may be noted that several motorists use Puliyur Second Main Road and Trust Puram Third Cross Street to reach Trust Puram Signal from Choolaimedu and Kodambakkam branch of Indian Bank is located on the third cross street.

When contacted, a civic official assured that directions will be given to cleanliness workers to place the garbage bins on the side and remove slabs and the spool.