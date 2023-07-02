Ganja products close to 30 kgs seized in a week by Chennai Police; 18 held

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police have seized 28 kg of ganja, 1.6 kg of ganja chocolates and 60 gram of methamphetamine in 13 cases and arrested 18 persons in a week (June 23-June 29) as part of the Drive against Drugs campaign by City police.

On June 29 (Thursday) , Royapuram Police received a tip off about ganja movement in their jurisdiction and intensified vehicle checks near NRT bridge and intercepted an autorickshaw on suspicion. Two passengers in the auto fled on seeing the cops after which police detained the auto driver, A Dharmaraj (35) of Madurai and the vehicle.

Police found 8 kg of ganja in the auto. On the same day, KK Nagar Police arrested V Praveen (19) and P Sundar (37)- both from Saidapet and seized 1.6 kg of ganja chocolates from them after they were intercepted during vehicle checks on Rajamannar Salai-80 feet road junction.

Apart from this, around 20 kgs of ganja were seized from accused from Odisha in three different cases across the city.

Triplicane PEW arrested Lakshman Marandi (25) of Odisha on June 28 near Moore market complex based on a specific input and seized 8 kg of ganja from him. Adyar PEW arrested Thopa Pradhan (26) of Odisha near Maduvankarai bridge, Guindy and seized 3 kg of ganja from him on June 27.

On June 26, St Thomas Mount PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement) wing had arrested two Odisha men- Bichitra Boy (33) and Papani Sankar Behra (28) after they were found in possession of 9 kg of ganja near 100 feet road in Ashok Nagar.