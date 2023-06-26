Ganja meant for SL, hawala cash seized by Avadi Police, 7 arrested

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police seized a total of 5 kg of ganja meant to be sent by boats to Sri Lanka and Hawala cash to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh from seven persons part of an inter state ganja smuggling gang.

Ambattur Police had received a tip off about movement of ganja and cash in their jurisdiction after which special teams were formed and vehicle checks were intensified.

On June 22, Police flagged a SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) at the Kallikuppam checkpost.

On searching the vehicle, Police found 3 kg of ganja in parcels and Rs 4 lakh unaccounted cash. The occupants of the car- K Madhan (43) of Thirumullaivoyal, S Babu (39) and R Gangaram (29) of Ambattur were arrested.

Based on the inputs provided by the trio, Police learnt that the trio had procured the ganja from Vishakapattinam through a Hawala agent.

“The ganja was meant to be sent to Pudukottai from where they would be taken in fibre boats to Sri Lanka,” stated an official release from Avadi City Police.

The arrested trio led police to two other accused - Mohammed Harris (35) of Royapuram and Sitharam Kothara (45), the Hawala agent. Police procured 2 kg of ganja and Rs 3 lakh unaccounted cash from them.

The Police team then went to Pudukottai, where they arrested J Jeeva (24). and Arockia Ajin (23). Cash worth Rs 50,000 was seized from them.

All seven accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.