Ganja in Chennai Metro rail: Youth's accomplice arrested; 1.5 kg ganja seized

CHENNAI: City Police arrested an accomplice of the youth arrested on Friday for rolling ganja inside a metro train and seized 1.5 kg of ganja from him.

A special police team after tracking him using CCTV footage nabbed M Buvanesh, 24 of Tondiarpet.

A photograph posted in social media, taken on the Wimco Nagar – Chennai airport Metro Rail line, had gone viral on Thursday after former minister D Jayakumar shared it.

Buvanesh was working in the packing section of a delivery app in Teynampet.

"He was secured on Friday night by a special team of Deputy commissioner of police, Adyar and handed over to the Teynampet police station for further action, " police sources said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Teynampet Police arrested G Narendran (26) of Tondiarpet and seized 1.5 kg of ganja and Rs 600 cash from him.

Both the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.