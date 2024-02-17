Ganja case accused appears for trial with marijuana; booked

CHENNAI: Two persons accused of smuggling ganja were found in possession of the banned stuff when they appeared for trial at the special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in Madras high court. They were caught in possession of four grams of ganja.

Police sources said that the duo had kept the ganja for their personal consumption and since it was not a commercial quantity, they were booked and let off on station bail. The duo,D Dhandapani (56) of Royapuram and C Murugan of Manali, were arrested two years ago in a ganja smuggling case and were let out on bail. On Thursday, even as the duo had come to appear before the NDPS courts for their trial, police personnel found them in possession of ganja when they frisked them at the entrance of the High Court complex.

Dhandapani was found carrying three grams while Murugan had one gram. They were detained at the High Court police station but a search conducted in their house turned negative with no bulk ganja stored. Police booked them for possession of small quantity of ganja and let them off on station bail.