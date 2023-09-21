Gangmen aspirants try to kill self in front at EB HQ

CHENNAI: A day after Peravallur police registered a case against 700 protesters for staging a flash protest at Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin's constituency in Kolathur on Wednesday demanding the government to hand them over the appointment order, after they were selected for the EB jobs during the AIADMK regime in 2019, two persons tried to end their life on Thursday while protesting in front of EB HQ on Anna Salai.

On Wednesday, the protesters demanded the state government give appointment orders to the 5,493 candidates, who were selected as gang men in the TNEB department. At least 700 people gathered near the Kolathur MLA constituency office on Wednesday. The police personnel evacuated all the protesters and the Peravallur police on Thursday booked a case against 700 people under the charges of unlawful assembly.

Meanwhile, the EB gangmen aspirants staged a flash protest in front of the TNEB office on Anna Salai. Two of the protesters attempted to end their lives by immolating themselves but were rescued.

The policemen assigned at the protest location spotted the two protesters dousing themselves with the fuel. Soon they rescued the duo, and they were taken to a safe location. They were doused with water. The Anna Salai police said they will register a case against the protesters for staging the agitation without obtaining prior permission.