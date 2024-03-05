Gang who stole gadgets from passengers in share auto arrested; woman on run

CHENNAI: City Police arrested a four-member gang that targeted share auto passengers, diverted attention and robbed them of their valuables.

The mother of one of the accused is also part of the gang and is absconding, police said.

Police seized 44 mobile phones, two tabs, one motorcycle and an auto from the accused.

Last week, on February 28, Mahendrakumar Patel (45) of Kondithope was travelling in an auto along Walltax road when two persons in the auto, including a woman started talking with him.

In the middle of the journey, the auto was halted and the driver informed Patel that he had to leave for an emergency and could not drop him at his destination. Only after the auto left, Patel realized that the iPhone which was in his shirt pocket was stolen.

Based on his complaint, Seven Wells Police registered a case and conducted investigations.

After perusing the CCTV footage, Seven wells police zeroed in on the suspects and after investigations, police arrested J Ramesh (31) of Manali, J Perumal (24) of Tsunami quarters, Ennore, N Ameen (310 of Tondiarpet and S Dinesh (31) of Tondiarpet.

Investigations revealed that Ramesh and Perumal along with his mother used to travel in the Share auto.

Ramesh and Perumal take turns in driving the auto and the remaining two would pretend to be passengers and talk to the newly boarded person to divert his attention and steal their gadgets or money.

All four persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.